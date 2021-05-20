Mumbai: At least 49 crew members of ONGC’s Barge P-305 which sank in the Arabian sea off Bombay High are still known to be missing as search operations entered the fourth day today. Twenty-six persons on board died as the Barge met a watery end in the stormy Sea in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae. Also Read - ONGC Barge Rescue Mission: Indian Navy Continues Search Operation For Missing Crew Members

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas yesterday constituted a 3-member high-level committee to investigate the sequence of events that led to the sinking of the vessel. “The committee will inquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding and drifting of these vessels, and subsequent events thereof and will also make recommendations to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future. The HLC will submit its report in one month,” the ministry said.

The Western Naval Command confirmed the deaths of the 26 persons even as efforts are underway to trace another 49 who are untraceable missing in the still choppy seas near the Bombay High Fields, around 175 kms off Mumbai. INS Kochi has brought the bodies to the Mumbai harbour, along with many of the others rescued. Notably, a total of 261 persons were on board Pappa-305, an accommodation barge.

MoPNG constitutes a 3-member High-Level Committee (HLC( comprising of Shri S.C.L. Das, DG @DghIndia, Shri Amitabh Kumar, @dgship_goi and Smt. Nazli Jafri Shayin, JS Ministry of Defence to inquire into the incident of several vessels drifting into the sea. — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (@PetroleumMin) May 19, 2021

AIL extends financial assistance to the bereaved families

The Afcons Infrastructure Ltd (AIL), which had contracted the sunken barge, expressed regrets over the fatalities in the high seas and said its immediate focus is to locate and rescue the remaining missing personnel on priority.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people are our topmost priority, and we’re doing everything possible to address this unprecedented crisis. We know nothing can ever compensate for the loss of a loved one, but we will extend our fullest support including financial assistance to the bereaved families in this hour of their need,” the AIL added.

PM takes stock of the situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to senior officials as he took stock of operations being undertaken to rescue personnel on an ONGC barge, government sources said.

What happened to the Barge P305?

Barge P305 went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabia Sea off Mumbai coast. The Navy said its personnel, battling extreme weather, have so far rescued 190 crew members of the Barge, besides saving other stranded or drifting vessels. The Navy said it is one of the biggest search and rescue operations being mounted under extreme weather conditions.