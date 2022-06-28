Mumbai: A helicopter carrying 7 passengers and 2 pilots made an emergency landing in Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High on Tuesday afternoon. Taking to Twitter, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) said that so far six people have been rescued and a rescue operation is presently underway.Also Read - Explained: What Are Bird Strikes And How Dangerous Are They?

A series of tweets shared by the ONGC mentioned that 4 persons have been rescued by the ONGC vessel Malviya-16, while the fifth person has been rescued by an ONGC rig Sagar Kiran rescue boat.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard said that the ONGC helicopter ditched 60NM west of Mumbai at sea in close proximity to oil rig Sagar Kiran. "Coast Guard ship at sea diverted to reach datum, another ship sailed out from Mumbai with dispatch to join rescue operations. Coast Guard Aircraft dropped life rafts for survivors. International safety net activated by MRCC. Coast Guard coordinating with Indian Navy and ONGC for mobilisation of rescue effort. OSV Malviya 16 diverted by MRCC Mumbai to join rescue operations picks up five survivors," it said.

One more person has been rescued by #ONGC rig Sagar Kiran rescue boat, taking the rescued persons to 5 https://t.co/63SMfLyb9p — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022

@IndiaCoastGuard deployed sea & air assets to rescue 2 crew & 9 pax of ONGC Pawan Hans Helicopter that crashed off #Mumbai today. MRCC(MBI) activated ISN & coordinating SAR in area. 02 survivors recovered so far. pic.twitter.com/08iUJYPR13 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 28, 2022

#Helicopter carrying 7 passengers & 2 pilots makes emergency landing in #Arabian Sea near #ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in #Mumbai High. Four rescued. Rescue operations in full swing. @HardeepSPuri @Rameswar_Teli @PetroleumMin — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022

The Pawan Hans helicopter reportedly had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company. It was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.

The reason that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story, more details awaited