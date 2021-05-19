Mumbai: A total of 22 bodies have been recovered at sea off Bombay High, where ONGC’s Barge P-305 with 273 crew members sank owing to Cyclone Tauktae. The status of 65 people is yet to be known. At least 186 have been rescued from the sunken Barge with the help of Seaking helicopters, two naval ships, and two offshore supply vessels so far. Five ships of the Indian Navy, several Naval helicopters, and the Indian Coast Guard have been pressed into service to trace and rescue the remaining crew members of the ONGC vessel. Also Read - ONGC Barge 'P 305' Rescue Mission: 22 Bodies Recovered Off Mumbai Coast, 75 Missing, Search Ops Underway | LIVE
Top 10 Points From This Big Story:
- Of 273 crew members, bodies of 22 have been found and the status of 65 is yet to be known. 186 people were rescued yesterday.
- The ONGC said this morning that the two barges and an oilrig – barring Barge Papaa-305 which has sunk – are taken in control and their crew are safe, with the IN and ONGC engaged in the rescue operations for the crew of Papaa-305.
- The Navy said its personnel, battling extreme weather, have so far rescued 186 of the 273 people who were onboard barge P305 and also two from tugboat Varaprada.
- Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar said the ongoing SAR is among the most challenging search and rescue operations in the last four decades.
- Three barges and an oil rig with 707 personnel on board went adrift on Monday. These included barge P305 with 273 persons, cargo barge GAL Constructor with 137 personnel on board, accommodation barge SS-3 with 196 personnel on board and the Sagar Bhushan oil rig with 101 personnel on board, the official said.
- Navy ships were deployed on Monday after receipt of a request for assistance for barge ”P305” adrift off Heera oil fields in Bombay high area with 273 personnel on board. The oil fields are around 70 km southwest of Mumbai.
- IN and ICG saved the lives of all 137 who were marooned on the Barge GAL Constructor with helicopter and ship operations near the Colaba Point.
- In another cheerful news, 196 people on board a Barge Support Station-3 and 101 on an Oil drilling rig, which had gone drifting near the Pipavav Port, are now safe after giving alarming moments to the authorities the past couple of days.
- With these, a total of 618 people, plus two from a life-raft, have been rescued in different challenging operations in the Arabian Sea, braving extreme weather conditions, massive waves upto 8 mtrs tall, strong winds reaching over 150 kmph.
- The cyclone’s intensity has weakened by today but heavy rains are likely to continue with wind speeds reaching 125 kilometres per hour, the weather department said. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India. Many areas like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall in the coming few hours.