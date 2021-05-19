Mumbai: A total of 22 bodies have been recovered at sea off Bombay High, where ONGC’s Barge P-305 with 273 crew members sank owing to Cyclone Tauktae. The status of 65 people is yet to be known. At least 186 have been rescued from the sunken Barge with the help of Seaking helicopters, two naval ships, and two offshore supply vessels so far. Five ships of the Indian Navy, several Naval helicopters, and the Indian Coast Guard have been pressed into service to trace and rescue the remaining crew members of the ONGC vessel. Also Read - ONGC Barge 'P 305' Rescue Mission: 22 Bodies Recovered Off Mumbai Coast, 75 Missing, Search Ops Underway | LIVE

Top 10 Points From This Big Story: