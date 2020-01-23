New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said that the ongoing protests against the Citizenship law, the nationwide NRC (National Register of Citizen), or the various student protests will only help deepen the democratic roots of the nation as consensus was the lifeblood of any democracy.

“Indian democracy has been tested time and again. The last few months have witnessed people come out on the streets in large numbers, particularly the young, to voice out their views on issues which in their opinion are important,” the former President said speaking at a lecture organized by the Election Commission (EC) honouring India’s first Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sukumar Sen.

“Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India are particularly heartening to see. Consensus is the lifeblood of democracy. Democracy thrives on listening deliberating, discussing, arguing, even dissenting,” he asserted.

Mukherjee’s remarks come in the backdrop of a wave of widespread protests across the country that are only increasing every day. Thousands have been protesting the Centre’s move on implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which appears religiously discriminatory to some.

The controversial CAA, it must be noted, eases the Indian citizenship for migrants entering the country from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31. 2014. While the legislation lists citizenship for Hindu, Christian, Sigh, Buddhist and Parsi communities, it has no mention of the Muslim community fleeing religious persecution.