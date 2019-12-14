New Delhi: Making a spin of BJP’s famous pre-poll election campaign ‘Modi hai to Mumkin hai‘ (If there’s Modi, it’s possible), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Centre for the skyrocketing price of onion and said that under the BJP, it is possible to have the highest rate of unemployment in 45 years, it is possible that 1 Kg onion costs Rs 100 — Modi hai to Mumkin hai, she said addressing the Bharat Bachao Rally in Ramlila Maidan.

Referring to the Unnao incident in which a rape victim died after she was set on fire while she was on her way to a court, she said. “I was pained by the death of the Unnao rape survivor. Women are not safe under this government.”

“I’d like to tell every citizen of this country – raise your voice. You love this country, become its voice. If we don’t raise our voice, stay back in the darkness of fear and lies even in these circumstances, and stay quiet then our Constitution will be destroyed,” Priyanka said.

Talking about the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said, “The Citizenship Act will destroy the nation. “Modi and Amit Shah are not bothered about Parliament or institutions. Their only agenda is to hide real issues. They violate the Constitution every day and then also celebrate Constitution Day.”

To highlight the “divisive and disruptive” policies of the BJP government, Congress took out a Bharat Bachao rally on Saturday at Ramlila grounds. The rally was originally scheduled to be held on November 30 but was postponed because of the ongoing Winter Session.

The CAB is at the centre of the agitation, while other issues like economic crisis, unemployment, onion prices, agrarian crisis, atrocities against women and minorities will also be highlighted.