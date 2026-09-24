Onion crosses Rs 80, lemon hits Rs 700, coriander 350/kg as vegetable prices soar – What is the reason?

Vegetable Price Hike: Onion prices cross Rs 80/kg, lemon hits Rs 700/kg and ginger reaches Rs 240/kg as bad weather, rain, crop damage and low supply push vegetable prices higher ahead of the festive season.

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Onion crosses Rs 80, lemon hits Rs 700, coriander 350/kg as vegetable prices soar – What is the reason? | Image: X

Vegetable Price Hike: The prices of several vegetables, including onion, have witnessed an increase in several parts of the country, including Delhi, ahead of the festive season. In August, vegetable prices have surged by 40 to 50 percent, while fruit prices are skyrocketing. The increase in vegetable and fruit prices has significantly impacted the budgets of every household, specially middle-class families.

Potato And Onion Prices Increase

Potatoes and onions, which are used daily in households, are being sold at higher prices in the vegetable markets. The price of green vegetables have also gone up. As compare to pervious months, the prices of vegetables have increased by approx one and a half to two times.

Graphical Representation

Tomato, Onion And Ginger Prices Rise Sharply In Mandis

According to vegetable vendors, tomatoes are being sold at the rate of Rs 40 to 60/kg in mandis, while the price of onion has increased to Rs 80/kg. Last week onion was being sold at Rs 30-40/kg.

Ginger is being sold at around Rs 240/kg in mandis. The wholesale and retail prices ladyfinger, cucumber and tinda have also witnessed a surge in prices.

Vegetable Prices Double From Wholesale To Retail Markets

Potato which is being sold at Rs 12/kg in mandis is being sold at around Rs 20/kg in the retail markets. Onion, which is being sold at Rs 36-45/kg in mandis, is selling at around Rs 75-80/kg in retail markets.

On the other hand, tomato is being sold at Rs 40-60 in retail markets, the whole sale price is Rs 23-25.

Vegetable Wholesale Price (Rs/kg) Retail Price (Rs/kg) Beans Rs 28 Rs 50–60 Brinjal Rs 20 Rs 40–60 Cabbage Rs 15 Rs 40 Cauliflower Rs 30 Rs 60–80

Bad Weather, Low Supply Push Vegetable Prices Higher, Festive Demand May Add To Rise

According to market vendors, the main reasons for the surge are – bad weather and rain, damaged crops and disrupted supplies. The prices have been increased due to a reduction in supply of green vegetables to the markets.

The vendors stated the prices of vegetables may rise further in the coming days if the demand increase during the festive season.