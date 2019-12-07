New Delhi: A criminal complaint has been registered against Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for misleading people by claiming that the onion shortage is caused by black marketing, stated a report.

The complaint was filed by a resident of Mithanpura area in Bihar named Raju Naiyyar with the help of advocate Manoj Kumar Singh at CJM court. According to news agency PTI, Ram Vilas Paswan was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Section 420 for cheating, Section 506 for criminal intimidation and Section 379 for theft.

As per Raju’s complaint, LJP President Paswan had made a statement at a TV channel that the black marketing of onions has resulted in its shortage.

Bihar: Complaint registered against Union Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at Court of Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) over 'rising prices of onions'. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/QevBCE8kAA — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

Notably, the retail price of onion was reported to be over Rs 100 per kilogram in Patna. According to news agency PTI, the complaint letter filed by the Bihar resident read: “Paswan mislead people on the onion prices and misleading comes under cheating.”

The Centre has maintained that the onion shortage was caused by floods and unseasonal rain in onion producing states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

