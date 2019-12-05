New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may have ‘confessed’ that she doesn’t eat onions, but for the rest of us, the skyrocketing price of this vegetable, which is an essential part of everyday meal, is indeed a cause of great concern.

While the government says that it has taken steps to control the price rise, the situation on the ground is different. Far from being under control or stable, onion prices are at an all-time high. Go through the following list to see how much onion is priced, per kg, in some states of the country.

List of onion prices (per kg) in different states:

Rajasthan

Bharatpur: Rs 90-100/kg

Alwar: More than Rs 100/kg

Jaisalmer: Rs 80-100/kg

Barmer: Rs 80-100/kg

Hanumangarh: Over Rs 80-90/kg

Jodhpur: Rs 100/kg

Sirohi: Rs 70-80/kg

Kota: Rs 120-130/kg

Bikaner: More than Rs 100/kg

Sikar: Rs 70-80/kg

Punjab/Haryana/Himachal Pradesh

Amritsar: Rs 70/kg (Afghanistan onion), Rs 85/kg (Onion from Nashik)

Hisar: Rs 70-75/kg (Wholesale), Rs 80-95/kg (Retail)

Chandigarh: Rs 90-100/kg, Rs 80-90 kg (from Afghanistan)

Chandigarh (Sector 22, 34 & 35): Rs 110-120/kg

Shimla: Rs 100-120/kg

West Bengal

Kolkata: Rs 160/kg (Rs 140/kg on Wednesday)

Malda: Rs 120-130/kg

Burdwan: Rs 150/kg (in Nilpur Market)

Berhampur (Murshidabad): Rs 150/kg

Jhargram: Rs 150/kg

Alipurduar: Rs 120/kg

Durgapur: Rs120-125/kg

Hooghly: Rs 140/kg

Nadia: Rs 120/kg

Odisha

Puri: Rs 120/kg

Cuttack: Rs 130/kg

Bhubneswar: Rs 120-130/kg

Berahmpur: Rs 100/kg

In the national capital, the vegetable is being sold at Rs 140/kg (retail).In Patna, meanwhile, in a posh area, it costs Rs 100/kg and Rs 90/kg in a wholesale market.

Down south, in Bengaluru, price is varying between Rs 90-110/kg, depending upon the vegetable’s size. In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, low-quality onions are being sold at Rs 120 per kg, while good-quality ones are being sold at Rs 180/kg.

In Hyderabad, meanwhile, the wholesale rate is Rs 120-Rs 140/kg depending on size and variety. The rates,however, continuously fluctuate given the current scenario.