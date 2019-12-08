New Delhi: The already-high onion prices once again registered a steep rise. Crossing all limits, this time the onion price in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai rose to whopping Rs 200 per kg.

Talking to news agency ANI, Moorthy, an onion trader said, “Customers who used to buy 5 kg onions are now buying only 1 kg onions.” An onion buyer, Jaya Subha, said, “I am spending Rs 350-400 per week only on buying onions.”

In Bengaluru also, the price of onion shot up to Rs 200 per kg due to severe short supply in the market.

“Onion price touched Rs 200 per kg in some retail shops of Bengaluru after its wholesale rate ranged between Rs 5,500 and Rs 14,000 per quintal,” state agricultural marketing officer Siddagangaiah told news agency IANS.

Due to exorbitant price of onions, the most common and staple vegetable is conspicuously missing from the menu in homes and restaurants across Bengaluru.

The government has taken several measures to check rising prices of onion including a ban on exports, the imposition of stock limit, import and transfer of onion from surplus to deficit area.

What is causing price rise?

The reason behind the rise in onion price is heavy unseasonal rainfall across onion-growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. As a result, the prices of onions have shot up in the country.

Maharashtra received one and half times more rainfall between October 1 to November 6, a report by Economic Times said. Telangana witnessed 65 per cent more than usual rainfall while rainfall in Karnataka doubled up in comparison to last year.