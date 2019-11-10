New Delhi: A number of places across the country have been affected by the rising prices of onion. Starting from Dehradun, Prayagraj, Chandigarh, and Odisha to Chennai and Trivandrum, every place is facing the same problem. The national capital is the worst hit with the price touching at 100 per kg.

The prices onions have drastically increased in Trivandrum on Sunday with reaching Rs 100 per kg. “Prices are very high for onion. It was Rs 50/kg last week, now it is Rs 80/kg. For vegetables, there is a little hike but, it is still manageable,” Vaantha Kumari, a customer, told ANI. Because of the soaring price, people have started rationing their onion intake.

Down South Chennai is not left behind when it comes to the price rise of onion. The prices of vegetables, primarily onions, have drastically increased in Chennai because of the heavy rains and floods.

“The rate of onions starts from Rs 65 per kg, then they go up to Rs 80 per kg,” Gyan Shekharan, a wholesale trader told ANI.

Not only consumers, shoppers in the market also have expressed their displeasure over the drastic hike in onion prices.

In Karnataka, the situation is the same. Recently, farmers staged a protest at Gadag, Karnataka, demanding fair prices for onions, by blocking roads at APMC market.

In Dehradun, the situation is all the more same. People there have been badly affected by the rising prices of onions. The wholesale rate of onion is close to Rs 50 per kg in Dehradun.

Other places such as Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, the prices of onion have also gone up drastically because of the destruction of crops due to rains.

With the price of onion hitting Rs 100 per kg in the national capital, the opposition BJP and the Congress recently slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for the increase in price.

In another development, Congress workers last week, held a protest against the state government over the issue of increasing onion prices by wearing garlands made of onions at the streets of the Delhi Secretariat.