New Delhi: The skyrocketing price of the onion in the national capital which was bringing tears in the eyes of the customers will now bring a sigh of relief to them as Delhi government has decided to sell it at Rs 23.90/ kg from September 18. One person can get maximum of 5 kg onion for their family.

“The rates of onion have increased. It is being sold at Rs 60-80 per kilogram in the national capital. Our government will start selling onion from Saturday at Rs 23.90 per kilogram,” Chief Minister Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

“One person can get a maximum of 5-kg onion for their family. We have identified 400 ration shops and 70 mobile vans to sell onion. One mobile van will cover an Assembly area,” added Kejriwal.

Saying that the Delhi government will procure one lakh kilogram of onions from the Centre over the next five days, Kejriwal said that onions will be sold at 400 ration shops and 70 mobile vans in the national capital.

Mentioning that two officials have been sent to Nashik in Maharashtra to check the quality of onion, the Delhi CM said the action would be taken against those who were found to be involved in black marketing of onion.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said that other state governments which want to buy onion from the Centre can send their requirements and their demand for the quantity would be fulfilled immediately.

After onions in the market were sold at Rs 70-80 per kg in Delhi and other parts of the country, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Thursday said the high price will be back to normal from November onwards when the fresh khareef crop will be available in the market.

“We have a buffer stock of 50,000 tonnes. We have already liquidated 15,000 tonnes of onion. I think if we can release the remaining stock for another about two months and in early November we are expecting khareef crop, prices will be back to normal,” Chand told PTI.

Onion prices in the market skyrocketed in the last month because of supply disruption from flood-affected onion-growing states like Maharashtra. Last week’s rainfall also affected the supply more, due to which onion prices have surged up to Rs 70-80 per kg in Delhi and other parts of the country.