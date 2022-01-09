New Delhi: The online appointment for the ‘precaution dose’ of COVID vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities began on Saturday night on the CoWIN portal. Giving details, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Vikas Sheel said in a tweet, “The feature for online appointments for precaution dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60+) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit http://cowin.gov.in”Also Read - COVAXIN Booster Dose Trial Demonstrates Long-Term Safety With No Serious Adverse Events: Bharat Biotech

It must be noted that the exercise of administering the precaution dose to these category of beneficiaries will begin from Jan 10.

The feature for online appointments for Precaution Dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60+) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit https://t.co/ZC467h2n3a @mansukhmandviya @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @rssharma3 #LargestVaccineDrive — Vikas Sheel (@iamvikassheel) January 8, 2022



Earlier, the Health Ministry had issued guidelines and said there was no need for new registration of those taking the precautionary dose and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in.

“All people aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from their doctor at the time of administration of the precaution dose,” the health ministry had said.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the personnel to be deployed for election duty in poll-bound states will also be included in the category of FLWs.

The Ministry had also said that the eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system (completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose), according to the guidelines issued by the ministry.

Notably, CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for the precaution dose and the dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates.

(With inputs from PTI)