New Delhi: After the national capital, now Haryana government has decided to run its state-owned buses from Friday but ahead this, the government has issued strict guidelines for passengers. Also Read - Shopping Centres Body Urges Punjab, Haryana to Issue SOP For Reopening of Malls

Part of the guideline, online booking and wearing masks have been made compulsory for passengers boarding the Haryana Roadways buses which will be plying on select routes in the state. Also Read - Haryana: Liquor Vends to Open From Today After 40 Days | Here Are Details of COVID Cess

“No passenger will be allowed to board the bus if the online booking has not been done. The bus services will be point-to-point on select routes and wearing masks is mandatory. Thermal screening of passengers will also be done,” Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma told news agency PTI.

As part of the preventive measure, the Haryana government has already sanitised its bus terminals and the ordinary non-air-conditioned buses which will hit roads from Friday.

“To ensure that social distancing is strictly followed, only 30 passengers will be allowed to board the 52-seater buses. In the bus terminuses too, passengers will have to maintain social distancing in the waiting area,” the minister added.

As per updates, the buses in the state will ply from depots in Ambala, Bhiwani, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Narnaul, Panchkula, Rewari, Rohtak and Sirsa and also on select point-to-point routes.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister ML Khattar had said that the public transport will resume operation in the state on an experimental basis from Friday.

However, the bus service will not be started in areas which are severely affected by COVID-19. The bookings for these buses can only be done through the online portal www.hartrans.gov.in.