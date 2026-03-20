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Online food gets COSTLIER : Zomato hikes food delivery platform fee to Rs 2.40 on every order, details inside

Online food gets COSTLIER : Zomato hikes food delivery platform fee to Rs 2.40 on every order, details inside

Online food gets costlier: Zomato hikes food delivery platform fee to Rs 2.40 on every order, details inside

Image: ANI

Online Delivery Charges BIG Update: The popular food delivery application Zomato has increased the platform fee for every order by Rs. 2.40. The information was shared on the official website of the company. The increase in price comes at a time when reports of an LPG crisis came from multiple cities and states amid the West Asia conflict.

Price hike of Zomato

The food delivery platform Zomato has increased the platform fee. The platform of Eternal Limited’s company has increased to Rs. 14.9 per order on a pre-GST basis. The fee initially used to be Rs. 12.50. This marks a hike of almost 19.2 per cent on every order. This increased charge will be added to the overall price of the order on Zomato which a customer places.

How much is Swiggy charging consumers?

The major rival of the food delivery application Zomato is Swiggy, which at present is charging a delivery fee of Rs. 14.99 per order. This implies that both Zomato and Swiggy are now charging the same amount.

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