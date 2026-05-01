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Online Gaming Rules 2026, Commercial LPG Price, Diesel, ATF Export duties: List of changes that will impact consumers from May 1

Online Gaming Rules 2026, Commercial LPG Price, Diesel, ATF Export duties: List of changes that will impact consumers from May 1

The month of May has started. Here are the list of changes that will impact consumers from May 1

A man drags a refilled LPG cylinder amid the ongoing supply crisis, at the McLeodganj Chowk, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

With the commencement of May, a list of changes has taken place that could directly impact consumers across the country. From LPG commercial cylinder rates hiked to updates in banking rules and other essential services, several changes may affect household budgets and daily expenses. As the new month begins, consumers are advised to stay informed about these developments to avoid inconvenience. Read below.

Online Gaming Rules 2026

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 (“the Rules”), will come into force on 1st May, 2026. The Rules have been finalised after extensive inter-Ministerial consultations and vetting by the Department of Legal Affairs. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), as the nodal Ministry, has accordingly prepared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026(“the Rules”). According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT’s press release, registration is required ONLY where the Central Government so notifies — having regard to risk to users (including children), scale of participation, financial transactions and country of origin — and for every online game intended to be offered as an e-sport.

Also Read: Online Gaming Rules 2026 to come into effect from May 1: Who should register? Know the user safety features

Every online game service provider offering an online social game or e-sport must establish and maintain a functional grievance redressal mechanism. “A user dissatisfied with the provider’s resolution (or in case of non-redressal) may approach the Authority within 30 days, which shall endeavour to dispose of the appeal within a further 30 days,” reads the statement.

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Commercial LPG Price Hiked

Owing to the rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by the steepest ever Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday. This marked the third straight monthly increase. Now, a 19-kg commercial LPG will cost Rs 3,071.5 in Delhi. Meanwhile, earlier, a 19-kg commercial LPG was priced at Rs 2,078.50. It is to be noted that a 19-kg commercial LPG is used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants. Well, the rates were last hiked by by 195.50 per cylinder on April 1.

Also Read: LPG Gas Price Hike: 19 kg Commercial cylinder price increased by Rs 993 – Check 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rate

No change in ATF price for domestic airlines; petrol, diesel, LPG rates steady

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines remained unchanged on Friday as state-owned oil companies decided to absorb the rise in global fuel prices to protect airlines and consumers, IndianOil said. Meanwhile, the retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders have also been kept steady, insulating consumers from international price volatility.

In a statement, the IOC said there has been no rate revision in key fuels affecting the general public. ATF prices are, as per practice, revised on the 1st of every month based on input cost.

IOC said that retail prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for consumers, who account for nearly 90 per cent of total consumption. Similarly, prices of domestic LPG (14.2-kg cylinders) for about 33 crore consumers have not been altered. Prices of kerosene distributed under the public distribution system (PDS) also remained unchanged. In a statement, IOC said there has been no rate revision in key fuels affecting the general public.

Export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1 Revised

The Centre has revised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight beginning May 1, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the petrol export duty remains nil. The rate of duty on exports of diesel will be Rs 23 per litre (SAED -Rs 23; RIC-Nil). Meanwhile, the rate of duty on exports of ATF will be Rs. 33 per litre (SAED only). It is to be noted that the rate of duty on exports of petrol continues to remain nil. There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption. The notification will come into effect from May 1, 2026.

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