Online liquor booking app shut down in Delhi amid political slugfest between AAP and BJP, DSIIDC issues statement

There are four corporations of the Delhi government that run over 700 retail liquor stores in the city. The facility of online liquor booking is currently available only at over 200 vends run by DSIIDC.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the political tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the ruling BJP has intensified over the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) mobile app developed for online liquor booking in Delhi. AAP has launched a scathing attack against the Modi government, accusing it of introducing a facility that allows people in Delhi to book liquor from the comfort of their homes.

Following the allegations, officials clarified that the work order for developing the app had been issued on January 2, 2025, during the tenure of the AAP government itself. Soon after the revelation, the saffron camp hit back sharply at AAP.

Meanwhile, amid the escalating political controversy, reports emerged that the administration had shut down the app with immediate effect. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP government was encouraging liquor consumption during Diwali by facilitating home delivery of alcohol.

Open Challenge to @gupta_rekha Govt Roll back this “Book Your Liquor” scheme in 24 hours, else we will start mass agitation & protests against BJP Govt. Rekha Gupta is concerned for Sharabis waiting in queues at liquor shops She is not concerned for sick elderly people in hospital queues, She is not concerned for women waiting for Pink Card in queues, or She is not sad for one-third of Delhi in queues due to vote deletions in SIR. We will not let BJP continue this anti-people liquor scheme. — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 28, 2026

On the other hand, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa declined to comment on the matter, stating that the order dated back to the tenure of former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back, clarifying that the app had been introduced by the Atishi government on January 2, 2025, and that the BJP had never promoted it.

DSIIDC’s online liquor booking app permitted by previous Delhi government: Officials

The permission for the online liquor booking app was granted by the previous government in 2024 to ensure transparency and stop brand pushing in retail sales, the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) said on Wednesday.

The ‘Delhi Liquor Booking’ app was launched by the DSIIDC after required trials, enabling customers to book liquor and pick it up from the vends of the corporation, officials said. “In order to ensure transparency, digital governance and avoid brand pushing, the Delhi Liquor Booking app was rolled out by DSIIDC in November 2025. Earlier, approval was granted for developing the app by DSIIDC Management in December 2024. A work order for developing the app was issued on January 2, 2025,” a senior DSIIDC officer said.

Since the app was originally only compatible with Android, a QR-code-enabled micro-site was rolled out on September 6 to give iOS users access and ensure platform neutrality. In the first year of its launch, the app saw a total of 3,629 transactions of around Rs 13 lakh worth of liquor sold in the 2025-26 financial year.

This financial year, around Rs 30 lakh worth of liquor bottles have been sold so far in 10,730 transactions, the officials said.