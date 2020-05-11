New Delhi: Come May 15, all home deliveries will have to be paid digitally and no cash on delivery will be accepted. Yes, you heard it right. Ahmedabad is planning to go completely digital to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city. Also Read - Narendra Modi 'chai pe charcha' venue sealed; Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation calls it illegal

The decision to this effect was taken after Ahmedabad became the second-worst coronavirus affected city in the country. The city has decided to go completely digital to prevent the spread of the pandemic through currency notes. Also Read - Patel Community Agitation: Protesters vandalise Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Office

As order has been passed by the authorities and it stated that all retail and home delivery agencies have been contacted and asked to get 100 per cent screening of their delivery staff.

The order passed by Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta stated that as an abundant caution to prevent the spread of coronavirus through currency notes, it has been made mandatory to accept digital payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and other platforms.

The order will come into effect from May 15, and from this date, all home deliveries will have to be paid digitally and no cash on delivery will be accepted.

As per updates, the COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat jumped to 5,818 after 278 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday alone.

According to the order, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will form 100 teams, who will help 17,000 retail shops of vegetables, fruits, milk and groceries to get online payment app installed on their mobile phones.

Besides, they will also provide technical support and popularise payment through UPI system. This would prevent infection transmission through currency notes as some medical reports suggested that the new coronavirus survives on paper for many days.

For the home delivery purpose, a health card will be issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation which will be valid for seven days to delivery persons and all such staff will have to compulsorily download Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles.