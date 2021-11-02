New Delhi: The Delhi Commission of Women on Tuesday took suo-motu cognisance on reports of online rape threats to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s 9-month-old daughter following the team’s defeat in the recent India Pakistan cricket match held in Dubai.Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: What to Purchase as Per Your Date of Birth or Destiny Number - Puja Time Muhurat

The women commission also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide them with a copy of FIR, including details of accused identified and arrested. The Commission also asked for detailed action to be taken report by November 8. Also Read - Starting Online Business This Diwali? Remember These 4 Points

The way the 9-month-old was threatened on Twitter is “very shameful”, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Women Body, said in a tweet today. Also Read - WC T20 2021: New Zealand Look to Seize World Cup Destiny Against Struggling Scotland

DCW takes suo-motu cognisance on reports of online rape threats to Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter following INDvsPAK match. DCW asks Dy Commissioner of Police to provide them with a copy of FIR, details of accused identified & arrested, detailed action taken report by Nov 8. pic.twitter.com/InKIhgldBj — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

After the defeat against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, the Indian team is currently under fire. While making this criticism, some fans stooped to a new low and issued rape threats to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s nine-month-old daughter. A tweet by now-deleted account @Criccrazyygirl issued a rape threat to a nine-month-old Vamika Kohli.

The threat was issues after the Indian cricket team captain supported Mohammed Shami and called out religious discrimination, unequivocally.