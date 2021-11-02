New Delhi: The Delhi Commission of Women on Tuesday took suo-motu cognisance on reports of online rape threats to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s 9-month-old daughter following the team’s defeat in the recent India Pakistan cricket match held in Dubai.Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: What to Purchase as Per Your Date of Birth or Destiny Number - Puja Time Muhurat
The women commission also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide them with a copy of FIR, including details of accused identified and arrested. The Commission also asked for detailed action to be taken report by November 8. Also Read - Starting Online Business This Diwali? Remember These 4 Points
The way the 9-month-old was threatened on Twitter is “very shameful”, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Women Body, said in a tweet today. Also Read - WC T20 2021: New Zealand Look to Seize World Cup Destiny Against Struggling Scotland
After the defeat against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, the Indian team is currently under fire. While making this criticism, some fans stooped to a new low and issued rape threats to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s nine-month-old daughter. A tweet by now-deleted account @Criccrazyygirl issued a rape threat to a nine-month-old Vamika Kohli.
The threat was issues after the Indian cricket team captain supported Mohammed Shami and called out religious discrimination, unequivocally.