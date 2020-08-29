New Delhi: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that only 0.29% of COVID-19 patients in the country are on ventilators. He made the remarks after the high-level meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 here. Also Read - Unlock 4: Why Fourth Phase of Unlocking From September 1 Will be Most Crucial

The minister also expressed satisfaction at various coordinated efforts of the Centre & those of the States/UTs. "Only 0.29% of COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, 1.93% on ICU & 2.88% of cases are on oxygen support. More than 9 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours", the health minister informed the GOM.

Furthermore, he directed the Health Ministry to develop SOPs for the Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly sessions comprising COVID protocols and preventive measures, as the monsoon session likely to start from September 14.

Earlier on Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had asked the members of Parliament to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session. “COVID-19 has posed a major challenge for the functioning of democratic institutions across the world. We hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the (Monsson) session by following COVID-19 related guidelines”, news agency ANI quoted the LS speaker as saying.