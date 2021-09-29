New Delhi: Days after India went for the massive inoculation drive, Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech now failed to revamp its production at a pace. As a result, only one in 11 Indians has managed to get vaccinated by the indigenous vaccine. According to reports, Bharat Biotech is beyond its target. Prior to this, the quality check was a major cause of concern for the delay.Also Read - Man Given Anti-rabies Shot Instead of COVID-19 Vaccine; 2 Suspended

Earlier in May, the Centre, in an affidavit to the apex court, had projected that 55 crore doses of Covaxin would be available during the month of August-December. Although a month later, the dosage was reduced to 8 crores which equal 20 or cent of the amount. Now, the monthly capacity for the month of August and September falls pretty low. Recently, the Chairman and founder of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella added that the company would supply a total of 5.5 crore doses from October from the existing 3.5 doses. Also Read - US President Joe Biden Gets COVID-19 Booster Shot, Encourages Vaccines

There have been alarming concerns with low covaxin production. Now Covishield manufactured by the serum Institute has been accounting for over 90 per cent of all the vaccines present. With low vaccine production, there has been a lot of concerns and chaos especially related to the numbers and figures. Also Read - NY Hospitals, Schools Fear Staff Shortage From Vaccine Rules

The Bharat Biotech department had added that the existing capacity of their vaccine will be doubled by the month of May-June and later will be increased to six to seven times by August. The dosage capacity increased from one crore in April to approximately seven in the month of July, later reaching about 10 crores in the month of Sept.

According to the reports, about one crore daily vaccines doses are needed to vaccinate the entire 94 crore population till December 31. On the other hand, the vaccine developed with the collaboration of ICMR is being manufactured at a low pace. Facing flak over the slow pace of manufacturing the vaccine, the company added that the time duration for manufacturing, testing, and releasing a new batch will take approximately 120 days. Later after nine months, the company fails to provide reasons for its shortage.