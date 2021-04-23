New Delhi: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here has sent an SOS to the government, saying there were only two hours of oxygen left at the healthcare facility. 25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril”, an official of the hospital said. Also Read - Canada Bans Passenger Flights From India For 30 Days Amid Rise in COVID Cases

Earlier on Thursday, in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said six private hospitals had exhausted their oxygen supply by Thursday evening. These include Rathi Hospital, Santom Hospital, Saroj Super Specialty Hospital, Shanti Mukund, Tirath Ram Shah Hospital and UK Nursing Home.

Sisodia had alleged the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police were blocking oxygen transport to the national capital. He had urged the Centre to ensure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces. This 'jungle raj' has been going on for three days, he said referring to the alleged blocking of oxygen supply.

“Some hospitals in Delhi have run out of oxygen completely. They don’t have any option available. I have been receiving calls, messages, e-mails. We have been making internal, makeshift arrangements, but this cannot continue for long,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is making efforts to airlift its enhanced quota of oxygen supply from Odisha. He also urged the Centre and the Haryana government to facilitate the “smooth passage” of vehicles carrying medical oxygen to Delhi.