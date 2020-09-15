New Delhi: India has less than five states where the number of active COVID-19 cases is beyond 50,000, while at least 14 states and Union Territories have less than 5,000 active cases of the viral disease, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday evening. Also Read - Gauri Khan Turns Author Launches Coffee Table Book, Details Here

The country's average positivity rate is 8.4 per cent, the ministry stated.

"The US & countries of Europe had a peak, then they came down&there is a 2nd wave occurring there. We took learning from that. We distributed the curve in a way that we didn't have many deaths. It was because we had an effective lockdown. We didn't have a huge peak at all," said ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava.

Addressing the current status of COVID-19 vaccine in India, the health ministry said that three vaccines are already at the clinical trial stage in the country.

“Cadila and Bharat Biotech have completed phase-I trials. Serum Institute has completed phase II-B3 trials, and will start phase-III trial (with 1500 patients at 14 locations) after clearances,” the Bhargava noted.

The Health Ministry also said that a constant study is being conducted to find out the extent to which plasma therapy helps in treating COVID-19 infection.

“India has also contributed internationally to randomized trial on 464 patients in 39 hospitals in 25 districts across 14 States & Union Territories & have shown that it does not reduce mortality or prevent progression from moderate to severe disease,” Bhargava said.

“It’s still undergoing peer review. Once peer review happens and we get a full publication out, this data will be considered again by National Task Force & joint monitoring group of Health Ministry, then a decision will be taken if we should continue with it,” he added.

He also said that India has no shortage of oxygen capacity at labs and hospitals.

“Today’s capacity for production of oxygen is slightly more than 6,900 metric tonne… Problems happen when at a facility-level if you do not have inventory management. Each state needs to ensure proper inventory management so that oxygen can be replenished in time,” he said.