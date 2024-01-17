Only BJP Has Proven Track Record Of Speedy Development, Clear Vision For Future: PM Modi In Kochi

He said that in the last nine years around 25 crore Indians have been pulled out of poverty.

Thrissur, Jan 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during his roadshow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi In Kochi: “The BJP was the only party in India with a proven track record of speedy development and a clear vision for the future,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while speaking at a party meeting comprising in-charge of “Shakti Kendras” at Marine Drive in Kochi. He mentioned various projects started by his government for the well-being of citizens.

Trending Now

He said that according to a recent report, in the last nine years around 25 crore Indians have been pulled out of poverty.

You may like to read

“This indicates that the direction that we have taken for a developed nation is the correct one. The BJP is the only party in India with a proven track record of speedy development and clear vision for the future,” said PM Modi as he urged the party workers to convey to people that the track record of the LDF and UDF in Kerala was synonymous with a “history of corruption”.

Referring to the rousing welcome accorded to him on Tuesday on his arrival in Kerala, he said that he was overawed by the love and affection the people of Kerala have shown to him.

He said that people blessed him on his arrival at Kochi on Tuesday and also on the route to the Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple.

During his two-day visit to the southern state, the prime minister inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 4000 crores and also visited the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple to offer prayers.

PM Modi inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 4000 crore in Kochi; according to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore, the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi.

Apart from the inauguration of the various projects, PM Modi also took the opportunity to visit the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple and offer his prayers to the deity in Guruvayur.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.