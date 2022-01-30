Amritsar: Expressing confidence in Congress’ victory in upcoming Punjab Assembly election 2022, party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said voters know that Congress will give a strong and secure government in the state. When asked about factionalism in Congress’s Punjab unit, Sidhu said, “No one can defeat Congress. Only Congress can defeat itself.”Also Read - Patiala Urban: Captain Amarinder Singh vs Who? Punjab Awaits Tough Challenge

Addressing media in his Assembly constituency Amritsar east, Sindhu also slammed his opponent from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former state minister Bikram Singh Majithia and called him a 'Parcha Mafia'. "He (Majithia) is 'Parcha mafia'. He has filed cases against so many people. I haven't lodged a single case against anyone. Everyone knows that Congress will give a strong and secure government. We will make a new Punjab," he said.

Sidhu on Saturday challenged Majithia to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly poll only from the Amritsar East constituency. The SAD has fielded former Punjab Minister Majithia from Amritsar East as well as from Majitha constituencies.

After filing his nomination papers from Amritsar East, Sidhu said, “If you (Bikram Singh Majithia) have guts then leave Majitha and contest elections only from the Amritsar East.”

Sidhu said he don’t want to turn “Loktantra (democracy) into Dandatantra (force)”. “This city had, has, and will continue to have its faith in the Congress,” said Sidhu who is the sitting MLA from the seat.

Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.