Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city, the Hyderabad police has issued some strange guidelines for the safety of citizens. In a bizarre diktat, the police has banned the entry of singles, both men and women, and has granted permission to only couples and their acquaintances to attend New Year’s events and parties.

The police has asked all event organisers to adhere to these norms, the guidelines and details of which, have already been issued to them, as per a report in The News Minute. The cops have also asked for the advisory to be displayed at all venues where new year related events are to take place.

”While the police do not want to interfere in the festivities, citizens should follow guidelines and take proper safety measures”, the police circular said.

Further, DJs have been barred from these events, and the guidelines state that the sound of loudspeakers should not exceed 45 decibels.

To deter drunk driving, the police has said that those involved in it will have their vehicles seized and the driver will have to visit the court, pay a fine of Rs 10,000 or go to jail or both.

The police has also directed event organisers not to allow obscenity and drug use in their premises and permitted programmes to be organised only between 8 pm to 1 am.