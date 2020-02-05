New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed a poll rally in the national capital just days ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020 and accused PM Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of dividing people of the country. He alleged that the politics of these two leaders revolve around hatred.

“The only ‘funda’ of PM Modi and CM Kejriwal is to divide people, their politics revolve around hatred,” Rahul Gandhi said at Delhi poll rally.

While addressing the party supporters in Kondli constituency, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi and CM Kejriwal teach patriotism to the people. “ It is not needed as every citizen of the country is a patriot. This is just a way to divide people,” he added.

While addressing a poll rally on Tuesday, Rahul had said that the PM and the CM are not interested in giving job to youngsters, but are keen on making one Indian fight another for staying in power.

He had also slammed the BJP for not addressing the economic slowdown and the issue of unemployment of the country.

“They (BJP) talk about the Hindu dharm, they talk about Islam, they talk of Sikhism. They have no knowledge of religions. In Hiduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism– where is it written that attack other people, suppress them?,” he asked the crowd.