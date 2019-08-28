Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi‘s son Amit has reacted sharply to the revocation of the former’s tribal status by a state government panel. Speaking to ANI, Amit said, “The caste of a son used to be identified by that of his father. But it’s the opposite in Bhupesh Baghel’s rule.”

He added, “I came to know from media that a high power committee set up by the Baghel government has passed an order. We’ve moved the high court against the committee, raising various points.”

A day ago, a high-power committee rejected Jogi’s claim of being a tribal — a decision that could lead to cancellation of all his caste certificates. This then means that Jogi, founder of Janata Congress, doesn’t belong to an Adivasi community and as such, is not entitled to related benefits. Jogi represents the Marwahi (ST-reserved) constituency.

Describing the caste scrutiny panel as ‘Bhupesh high-power committee’, Jogi told a leading daily, “It’s a wrong decision. I am yet to get a copy of the report. It will be challenged in court.”

Blaming the state government for guiding the panel, Jogi said, “It is apparent that the committee acted on the guidelines of CM Bhupesh Baghel. The high court has found in a case that my son Amit is a Kanwar tribal of Mudi Gotra. But the high power committee’s finding is that his father is not a tribal,” Jogi said. He added, “I think I’m the only person who doesn’t have a caste. As per the panel, I am not a Kanwar tribal but they have not said what’s my caste.”

The committee’s report was leaked on social media on Monday and is yet to be tabled. A government spokesperson refused to confirm or deny the report.

