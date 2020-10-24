New Delhi: Accusing Mehooba Mufti of making ‘seditious remarks’ on the Tricolour, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP has demanded the arrest of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) chief. Also Read - LJP's Chirag Paswan Promises to Stand With PM Modi And His Beliefs Until Last Breath

Earlier on Friday, while addressing a press conference for the first time since being released from 14 months of detention, Mufti had said that she won’t raise any other flag till the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is restored. Also Read - MBBS Seats in Jammu and Kashmir Increases to 1100

“Our relationship with our national flag is not independent of the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. When we get that flag, we will raise the Indian flag as well. Till the time we get back the flag that was robbed from us, we will not raise any other flag,” she told media persons yesterday. Also Read - Kashmir's So-Called Politicians Sometimes Tend To Be More Dangerous: Jitendra Singh

Her statement did not go down well the J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina. He urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of Mufti’s ‘seditious’ remarks.

“I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take note of (the) seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars”, news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

He added, “We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted… and that is the national flag.”

If Kashmiri leaders are feeling insecure in India, they can go to Pakistan and China, he said.