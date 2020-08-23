New Delhi: Amid reports of a leadership ‘crisis’ in the Congress, as well as those of Sonia Gandhi resigning as interim party chief just a day before a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Monday, the party’s Assam unit chief on Sunday said that he had categorically appealed to her to hand over its leadership to Rahul Gandhi as he is the only person ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of’. Also Read - Congress Leadership 'Crisis': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Urges Rahul Gandhi to Return as Party Chief

"In an earlier video conference meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MPs, I categorically appealed to Sonia Gandhi to give the leadership of Congress party to Rahul Gandhi as Narendra Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi only", Assam Congress president Ripun Bora told news agency ANI.

— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

Notably, Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president in July 2019 after its second successive rout in Lok Sabha elections. A month later, in August, Sonia Gandhi returned as interim Congress president, replacing her son, who had succeeded her in December 2017.

The 73-year-old leader was the longest-serving president of the party, heading it for 19 years, from 1998 to 2017. Rahul Gandhi has, meanwhile, refused to withdraw his resignation despite frequent requests from party leaders.

Now, with the party without a full-time president for over a year and not-so-good-election results, a section of Congress leaders, including at least 23 senior leaders, have written to Sonia Gandhi, seeking ‘active, visible’ leadership.

The issue is expected to be taken up at tomorrow’s CWC meet.