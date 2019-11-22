New Delhi: The AAP government on Friday waived the development and infrastructure charges for new water and sewer connections in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhiites will now have to pay just Rs 2,310 to get new water and sewer connections.

A few days ago the CM unveiled the Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana under which households in at least 787 colonies in Delhi where sewer lines have already been laid will get free connections. To avail of the free sewer connection, residents need to apply before March 31, 2020.

As per Delhi Jal Board’s data, around 2,34,000 households have not installed sewer connections, Kejriwal had said adding that the cost will not be a reason to not install the connections as the government will bear all costs for the infrastructure, installation and development charges.