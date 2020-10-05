New Delhi: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for ‘ignoring his late-night urgent messages’, over the killing of a BJP leader in the state. The governor asserted that he has sent a message to the TMC supremo, expressing his desire to speak to her but there has been “no response”. Also Read - 'Give Some Sanskaar To Their Sons'! Bollywood Actors Hits Out at BJP MLA For His Remarks on Hathras Rape Case

Earlier on Sunday, Manish Shukla, a BJP leader was killed in Barrackpore. The incident took place on BT Road, barely a few meters away from the local police station. Police sources said Shukla was shot multiple times in the back and upper torso.

BJP's West Bengal unit has blamed the ruling TMC and has called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in the Barrackpore area today to protest against the murder. The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, has dismissed the allegations, saying that the killing was a result of the party's internal dispute.

Taking to Twitter, the governor expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and lambasted top officials for not responding to his summons.

“Alarming nosediving law and order scenario@MamataOfficial Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP West Bengal Police responded. To CM at 10.47 PM ‘Would like to speak to you urgently!’ Only silence that speaks volumes,” Dhankhar said on Twitter after both the home secretary and the DGP failed to turn up to meet him at Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, the Governor, on the micro-blogging site, had informed about summoning the Additional Chief Secretary and police chief at 10 am today to discuss the ‘state’s ‘worsening law and order situation’.