New Delhi: After various political parties created uproar over the jurisdiction extension of the security forces by the Centre, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said the whole idea behind the jurisdiction extension was to curb trans-border crimes. Giving further details, BSF IG Solomon Minz said that the jurisdiction has only been increased for CrPC Act, Passport (Entry into India) Act, Passport Act. However, he added that the jurisdiction for NDPS Act, Arms Act, Custom Acts will be same as before.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government took strong exception to the Centre’s reported move of empowering the BSF to carry out searches and make arrests up to an area of 50 km from the international border, dubbing it as an “attack on federalism”.

On Wednesday, the Centre empowered the Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside the Indian territory from the international border.

Earlier, the BSF was only empowered to take action up to 15 km inside Punjab. Several political party leaders have questioned the intent of the BJP-led Centre behind the move.

“I strongly condemn the GoI’s unilateral decision to give additional powers to BSF within 50 KM belt running along the international borders, which is a direct attack on the federalism. I urge the Union Home Minister @AmitShah to immediately rollback this irrational decision,” Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted.

However, former chief minister Amarinder Singh came out in support of the move, saying, “BSF’s enhanced presence & powers will only make us stronger. Let’s not drag central armed forces into politics.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa condemned the decision and urged the Centre to withdraw it.

“I urge the prime minister and the home minister to withdraw the move. I do not understand what is in the mind of the government. It is an interference and an attack on our rights,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh said the issue of central armed forces should not be dragged into politics.

“Our soldiers are being killed in Kashmir. We’re seeing more & more weapons & drugs being pushed by Pak-backed terrorists into Punjab. BSF’s enhanced presence & powers will only make us stronger. Let’s not drag central armed forces into politics: capt_amarinder,” read a tweet by his media advisor.