New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday once again refuted claims that students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were fired at during Sunday’s campus crackdown, after reports emerged of two students being brought to Safdarjung Hospital with bullet injuries, in the aftermath of the crackdown.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South-East Delhi, said, “No bullet was fired by police. Only tear gas shells were used to disperse the violent mob who were pelting stones at police.”

DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal on reports of bullet injuries to two protestors in yesterday's Jamia Millia Islamia incident: No bullet was fired by police. Only tear gas shells were used to disperse the violent mob who were pelting stones at police. pic.twitter.com/wsmuPjQ8G0 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

Earlier, speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, too, had rejected claims that the students were fired at.

A massive controversy erupted after Delhi Police entered the Jamia campus on Sunday evening, without permission from V-C Najma Akhtar, and began a crackdown after a march called against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent. Jamia students maintained that it wasn’t them who indulged in violence; later, Delhi Police too confirmed that it was, in fact, outsiders who infiltrated the march and indulged in the destruction of public property, including setting on fire four DTC buses.

The crackdown, however, led to massive outrage, triggering student protests at more than 40 campuses across the country. The opposition, too, has demanded a judicial enquiry into the police crackdown, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staging a dharna at India Gate against the government’s ‘attack on the Consitution.‘