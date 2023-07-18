Home

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Dies At 79

Chandy has become the Chief Minister twice (2004–2006 and 2011–2016). He represented the Puthuppally constituency for five decades in the Kerala Legislative Assembly

New Delhi: Former Kerala chief minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday. He was 79.The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post.”Appa has passed away”, Oommen wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating. Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019. He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat-related ailment aggravated.

About Oommen Chandy

As a towering figure in the state Congress since the 1970s, Chandy has become the Chief Minister twice (2004–2006 and 2011–2016). He was a mass leader and was widely hailed for his close contacts with the people.

He represented the Puthuppally constituency for five decades in the Kerala Legislative Assembly (1970, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011,2016 and 2021).

He was the Minister for Labour in the first K Karunakaran Ministry and continued holding the same portfolio in the succeeding first AK Antony Ministry until 1978. He was a part of all three K Karunakaran ministries.

Chandy was made AICC general secretary in 2018. He also served as opposition leader in Kerala Assembly from 2006 to 2011. He often preferred to remain in state politics.

In August 2022, he became the longest serving member of the state assembly by representing Puthupally, in the House for 18,728 days. He surpassed the record of former Kerala Congress (M) supremo late K M Mani.

