‘Op Safed Sagar’ veteran attacked in Gurugram, head smashed with iron rod over parking dispute

Gupta suffered serious injuries to his head and elbow and was taken to Medanta Hospital by ambulance. He later underwent surgery, during which plates were used to repair and stabilise his injured elbow.

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'Op Safed Sagar' veteran attacked in Gurugram, head smashed with iron rod over parking (Image: X)

A Kargil War veteran has alleged that he was attacked with an iron rod by a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram, leaving him with serious head injuries and a fractured hand. Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retired), who served with the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War, has accused the parking attendant of attacking him and threatening to kill him. He has also alleged that the police failed to provide timely help and that the hospital’s medico-legal case (MLC) report did not correctly record all his injuries.

Parking dispute turns violent

Gupta had gone to Gonzo restaurant at Magnum Global Park for dinner with his family on Thursday night. Around 8 pm, he dropped his family at the restaurant and went to park his car. According to his police complaint, parking staff directed him between the valet area, basement and multi-level parking. He said he was eventually told that his car could not be parked there.

The situation allegedly turned violent when Gupta tried to reverse his vehicle. He claimed that one of the parking attendants struck his car’s windshield, apparently trying to break it.

Gupta said he then stepped out of his car to question the attendant. The man allegedly picked up an iron rod and struck him twice: first on his hand and then on his head.

Speaking to NDTV, Gupta said he was left covered in blood after the attack.

‘I could not even defend myself’

Gupta alleged that the accused also threatened to kill him after the assault.

He said several security guards and parking staff were present at the spot but did not intervene. Gupta also claimed that he called the police helpline but no police personnel arrived for nearly 30 minutes.

According to his account, a chef from the restaurant eventually stepped in and helped stop the attack.

“The attack was sudden and unprovoked. I couldn’t even defend myself,” Gupta said.

Veteran undergoes surgery

Gupta suffered serious injuries to his head and elbow and was taken to Medanta Hospital by ambulance. He later underwent surgery, during which plates were used to repair and stabilise his injured elbow.

The retired Air Force officer has also raised questions over the hospital’s MLC report. He alleged that the report did not mention the bleeding from his head or the injury to his elbow.

“I am not getting any support from the police,” he alleged.

Seeks FIR and strict action

In his complaint, Gupta has demanded strict action against the parking attendant. He has sought registration of an FIR, alleging attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt.

Gupta was part of the Indian Air Force’s Operation Safed Sagar during the Kargil War in 1999. The operation involved air strikes against Pakistani infiltrators occupying positions in the Kargil sector.

Operation Safed Sagar has also recently received attention through a Netflix series released in August, which highlighted the Indian Air Force’s role during the conflict.