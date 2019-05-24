Srinagar: Dreaded terrorist Zakir Musa is dead but there hasn’t been collateral damage, police confirmed on Friday.

Speaking about the Pulwama encounter which left Musa dead, Kashmir IG S P Pani said, “The encounter has ended. The operation was handled well. There was no collateral damage, arms and ammunition have been recovered. Further investigation is underway.:

Musa, the chief of Al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in South Kashmir’s Tral. A defence spokesman said one militant was killed in the operation at Dadsara in Tral area of Pulwama district Thursday night.

“The (slain) terrorist was identified as Zakir Musa. Weapons and war-like caches were recovered from the encounter site,” defence spokesman Rajesh Kalia said, adding that the operation had been called off.

Senior police officials said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Dadsara village and when the terrorists tried to escape, a gunfight broke out. They said efforts were made to force them to surrender but the holed up terrorists started lobbing grenades via a launcher.

The officials said more team of security forces was rushed to the area to prevent the terrorists from escaping under the cover of darkness.