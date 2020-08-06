New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a third attempt and sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for the reopening of open hotels, gyms and weekly markets in the national capital citing that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was contained. Baijal had turned down CM Kejriwal’s previous two requests stating that the conditions were still “fragile”. Also Read - Unlock 3: With COVID-19 Guidelines in Place, Assam Govt Allows Licensed Bars to Serve Liquor

"Delhi Government sends a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal recommending to open hotels, gyms and weekly markets, citing fall in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital," sources in the government stated, adding that it was the Delhi government's "right to decide" to lift restrictions in line with the MHA orders.

The Previous Proposals

The Union government had, on July 29, issued a fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 3, that third phase of lockdown relaxations, and allowed the resumption of gyms and yoga centres, besides ending the night curfew.

As a result, Delhi CM Kejriwal had decided to allow hotels and markets to resume business as allowed in other states, but his proposal was overturned by the LG. Kejriwal contended that other states were allowed to function in the rest of the country despite a deteriorating situation. “So why are the people of Delhi being prevented from earning their livelihood,” he asked.

However, the same rules were not applied for Delhi as the government received no new order from central authorities.

Subsequently, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the weekend requesting him to immediately take cognizance of the proposal.

Sisodia had also asserted that the AAP government would send another proposal to the Governor urging him to allow these establishments in the national capital.