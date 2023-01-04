Open Now: DMRC’s New Subway Connecting T-1 Arrivals to IGI Metro Station on Magenta Line

The elevators that have been installed in the subway are more spacious than the general lifts installed in the Metro station,

Chaos at IGI Terminal 3 Airport As Over 800 Flights Stand Cancelled; Pictures Will Remind You Of Railway Stations

New Delhi: A 130-metre-long underground pedestrian subway connecting the arrival terminal at T-1 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport with the Terminal-1 Metro station on the Magenta Line was opened by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday.

In DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar’s presence, the newly built subway was opened for the public.

Here Are Some Of The Key Details of the New Subway

Along with the staircase, each entry and exit gate of the subway has two escalators and two lifts The elevators that have been installed in the subway are more spacious than the general lifts installed in the Metro station, The elevators have a capacity of 26 people The subway has also been decorated with attractive artwork in line with DMRC’s efforts to depict the rich heritage of the region

Earlier, passengers had to make their way to the Metro station by walking along the exit road from T-1, which sees considerable traffic in terms of departing vehicles.