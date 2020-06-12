New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said that the Centre’s decision to relax the lockdown from June 1 does not appear to have been taken in haste — imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on a petitioner who challenges the Centre’s decision of Unlock 1.0, following which the number of COVId-19 cases is on the rise. Also Read - Pullela Gopichand on COVID-19 Impact: With Virtually No Income, Coaches And Support Staff Are Worse-hit Professionals

"Courts do not and cannot act as an appellate authority examining the correctness, suitability and appropriateness of the policy; nor are courts advisors to the executive in matters of policy which the executive is entitled to formulate," the Delhi High Court said.

On May 30, the ministry of home affairs released a guideline to gradually exit from the two-month-long lockdown, imposed since March 25. Hotels, restaurants, temples were allowed to resume activities in a staggered manner from June 8.

According to reports, schools will resume classes in August after consultations with the stakeholders. In the last phase of reopening, a decision will be taken to allow international flight operations.

However, soon after unlocking, there has been a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, posing a question to the timing of the decision.