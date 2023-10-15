Home

Operation Ajay: 4th Flight Carrying 274 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Heaping praise on the PM Modi government for Operation Ajay, the Indian nationals said there was support from the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel and the evacuation process was nice and quick.

New Delhi: A flight carrying the fourth batch of 274 Indian nationals evacuated from war-hit Israel by the Union Government under ‘Operation Ajay’, arrived in the national capital on Sunday afternoon.

The evacuees were received at the Delhi Airport by Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh who interacted with the passengers and handed out national flags. Singh assured that more flights will be carried out to evacuate the Indian citizens amid the warlike situation in Israel.

“This is the 4th flight, we are expecting more for a couple of reasons. One is the fear that something might hit them. After having been taken by surprise, Israel also gathered its things in a more orderly manner. However, the universities being closed, a general atmosphere of fear and preparation that is going on in Israel, our people fear that they should not unnecessarily become burden out there and come back home. And go back when things pan out in a better manner,” Singh told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Fourth flight under Operation Ajay, carrying 274 Indian nationals reaches Delhi Airport from Israel. pic.twitter.com/q7c9c5rvG9 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

The Minister urged people not to panic and follow the instructions, adding that another flight will be coming on Monday.

“There is another flight coming in tomorrow. We will keep running the flights till all the people who have registered are taken out. This operation is going very well. It is seamless, well organised… My message would be to stay where you are and follow the instructions. There is no need to panic,” he added.

#OperationAjay update! 4th flight with 274 passengers onboard touches down in New Delhi. Citizens welcomed by MoS @MORTHIndia @Gen_VKSingh at the airport. pic.twitter.com/o5r6FGGDDU — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 15, 2023

Citizens all praise for PM Modi government for ‘Operation Ajay’

The evacuees thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for evacuating stranded Indian citizens under ‘Operation Ajay’ even as they narrated the horrors of war they witnessed during the past few days since war broke out between Israel and Hamas fighters in the volatile region.

“It was horrific in the beginning, everything seemed out of control. But now the situation seems under control as the Israeli government and military are taking very strict action…Thank you, it was the best initiative (Operation Ajay) taken by the government of India,” said an Indian student coming from Israel.

“In Tel Aviv the situation is normal. But in the south and north Israel, there are chances of war. That’s why we returned…The government did a very good job. They responded very fast within 2-3 days,” another Indian national, Sumit, told ANI.

Heaping praise on the PM Modi government for Operation Ajay, the Indian nationals said there was support from the Indian embassy and the evacuation process was nice and quick.

“I was in Tel Aviv University for the past two years… There was support from the Indian embassy as well… I feel thankful to the Indian government for making this arrangement. It was really quick,” said Priya Gupta, another Indian citizen evacuated from Israel.

“We were in Tel Aviv and that area is very safe. Initially, for the first two days, we were afraid, but the fear was more in the border area. There was no problem in Tel Aviv, but there was little panic. There was uncertainty about what would happen?… The evacuation process was very nice and quick. We applied for it a day before yesterday and got the flight yesterday,” another Indian national Dipender Pawari said.

10 Uttarakhand residents among evacuees

Meanwhile, ten citizens of Uttarakhand were also among the 274 Indian passengers who arrived in Delhi. They were received at the airport by a representative of Uttarakhand Government and after rest and refreshments at Uttarakhand Sadan, necessary arrangements were made for their destination.

Pushpa Singh, an elderly woman who is among the 10 Uttarakhand residents evacuated from Israel said, “I am from Uttarakhand. I had gone to Israel to meet my daughter, but got stranded after the bombing started. I contacted the Embassy and they provided all the necessary help and arrangements. I thank the Indian government for this”.

‘Operation Ajay’ was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday.

It has been more than a week after the attack that saw more than 1,300 Israelis killed, as waves of Hamas fighters breached the border. Over 1,000 Palestinians were also killed as a result of retaliatory strikes from Israel.

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

(With ANI inputs)

