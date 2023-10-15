Home

Operation Ajay: SpiceJet To Operate Second flight To Tel Aviv For Indians Stranded In War-Hit Israel

This will be the second flight to be operated by SpiceJet under Operation Ajay to bring back Indians from Israel where tensions are high in the wake of a warlike situation with Gaza-based Hamas militants.

A flight carrying the fourth batch of 274 Indian citizens landed in New Delhi on Sunday. (Image Tweeted by @MEAIndia)

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet will operate its second flight from the national capital to Israel’s Tel Aviv on Sunday to ferry stranded Indian nationals from the war-hit Jewish nation.

The airline will operate a flight with an A340 aircraft from Delhi to Tel Aviv on Sunday and the flight will return on Monday morning.

It will be the second flight to be operated by SpiceJet under Operation Ajay to bring back Indians from Israel where tensions are high in the wake of the conflict with the militant group Hamas.

“SpiceJet’s first evacuation flight from Israel, carrying 320 Indian passengers, touched down in Delhi at 8.10 am today,” the airline said in a statement.

Against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Air India and SpiceJet have operated four flights to and from Tel Aviv since Friday.

Earlier today, a flight carrying the fourth batch of 274 Indian nationals evacuated from Israel by the Union Government under ‘Operation Ajay’, arrived at the Delhi Airport.

The evacuees were received at the Delhi Airport by Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh who interacted with the passengers and handed out national flags. Singh assured that more flights will be carried out to evacuate the Indian citizens amid the warlike situation in Israel.

“This is the 4th flight, we are expecting more for a couple of reasons. One is the fear that something might hit them. After having been taken by surprise, Israel also gathered its things in a more orderly manner. However, the universities being closed, a general atmosphere of fear and preparation that is going on in Israel, our people fear that they should not unnecessarily become burden out there and come back home. And go back when things pan out in a better manner,” Singh told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Fourth flight under Operation Ajay, carrying 274 Indian nationals reaches Delhi Airport from Israel. pic.twitter.com/q7c9c5rvG9 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

The Minister urged people not to panic and follow the instructions, adding that another flight will be coming on Monday.

“There is another flight coming in tomorrow. We will keep running the flights till all the people who have registered are taken out. This operation is going very well. It is seamless, well organised… My message would be to stay where you are and follow the instructions. There is no need to panic,” he added.

Meanwhile, the evacuees thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for evacuating stranded Indian citizens under ‘Operation Ajay’ even as they narrated the horrors of war they witnessed during the past few days since war broke out between Israel and Hamas fighters in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies)

