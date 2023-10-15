Home

Operation Ajay: TN Health Minister Announces New Website To Track Tamilians Living Abroad

A website containing details about Tamils living abroad is going to be published soon," the Health Minister said while speaking to reporters at Chennai airport.

Indian nationals evacuated from war-hit Israel arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport as part of 'Operation Ajay', in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ishant)

Operation Ajay update: Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, announced on Sunday, upon the arrival of another group of Indian nationals from Israel at Chennai airport, that a website containing information about overseas Tamil residents will soon be launched. He also revealed that 128 individuals are currently being transported from Israel to Delhi, and he assured that the state government would provide any necessary support to those arriving in Tamil Nadu, as per a news report carried by news agency ANI.

Contact Number Issued By Government of Tamil Nadu

“Due to the Israel-Palestine war, a contact number has been provided by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Based on the information obtained from it, a list of 128 people has been given to the central government. They are currently being rescued. 128 persons are being brought to Delhi from Israel. A total of 114 have been identified till yesterday. The government is ready to provide whatever assistance they require in Tamil Nadu. A website containing details about Tamils living abroad is going to be published soon,” the Health Minister said while speaking to reporters at Chennai airport.

‘Operation Ajay’ In Tamil Nadu

Earlier today, the District Collector of Madurai on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government welcomed the eight persons who arrived at Madurai Airport from Israel. Meanwhile, under ‘Operation Ajay’, the fourth flight with 274 Indians onboard departed from Israel for India in the early hours of Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar said that it was the second flight in a day to depart from Israel for India.”#OperationAjay 2nd flight of the day departs from Tel Aviv carrying 274 passengers,” Jaishankar posted on X.

‘Operation Ajay’ Launched By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

‘Operation Ajay’ was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday. It has been more than a week after the attack that saw more than 1,300 Israelis killed, most of them civilians, as waves of Hamas terrorists breached the border.

Over 1,000 Palestinians were also killed as a result of retaliatory strikes from Israel. The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance. The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

As Israel continues to retaliate against Hamas’s surprise attack, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas thought Israel would break, but “We will break Hamas,” reported The Times of Israel. During the weekly cabinet meeting, the ministers stood in silence for a minute and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the deadly Hamas attack.

“Hamas thought we would break; we will break Hamas,” Netanyahu said. He further stressed that Israel is working in unity and it conveys a clear message to Hamas and to the world. According to the latest update, 1300 people have been killed, with over 3600 injured, reported The Jerusalem Post. Israeli Defence Minister Gallant said that the estimated 150-200 hostages are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, adding, “We are making every effort to locate them even in this great complexity.”

(With inputs from agencies)

