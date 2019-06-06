Amritsar: Over 3,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in Amritsar in the wake of the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Thursday, June 6.

Operation Blue Star was carried out by the Army in June 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Amid apprehensions that Sikh hardliners might create trouble, flag marches are also being conducted in several areas and surveillance of vulnerable areas is being carried out through CCTV cameras, the police officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Cops have been deployed at all the entry and exit points of the city, including the airport, the railway station and the city bypass. Vehicles coming into the city from outside are being checked to prevent the entry of any miscreants, the police said.

Jathedar of Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of Sikhs), Giani Harpreet Singh, and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president, Gobind Singh Longowal, Wednesday appealed to the Sikh community to maintain peace while observing the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, reported PTI.

In a bid to avert any untoward incident, the SGPC has also deployed its task force within the Golden Temple complex. Further, a ban has been imposed on carrying any arms, including sharp-edged weapons, for the next five days in the city.

Meanwhile, the police is suspecting that the militant outfit – Khalistan Liberation Force – may attempt to create disturbance in Punjab in view of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, while the Radical Sikh outfit, Dal Khalsa, has called for a shut down in Amritsar on Thursday to protest the Army action in the Golden Temple.

(Inputs from PTI)