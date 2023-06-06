Home

Operation Blue Star: A Brief History From Division Of Punjab To Assassination Of Indira Gandhi

In the operation that was carried out between 1 June 1984 and 8 June 1984, the Indian army moved tanks and troops into the temple precincts and finally Bhindranwale and his followers were killed.

New Delhi: Thirty-nine years ago, the political landscape of Punjab witnessed one of its most defining moments in history. Operation Blue Star was the codename given for the daring operation carried out by the Indian Armed Forces between 1 June 1984 and 8 June 1984, to remove Damdami Taksal leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the buildings of the Golden Temple, the holiest site of Sikhism, in Amritsar, Punjab.

Division of Punjab

After India gained independence in 1947, the British province of Punjab was split between the new sovereign states of India and Pakistan. The smaller, eastern portion became part of India. However, in the Indian part of Punjab, a Sikh agitation began seeking a separate Punjabi-speaking state.

Instead of dividing along linguistic lines, in 1956, the Indian state of Punjab was enlarged through the incorporation of the Patiala and East Punjab States Union (PEPSU), an amalgamation of the pre-independence princely territories of Patiala, Jind, Nabha, Faridkot, Kapurthala, Kalsia, Malerkotla (Maler Kotla), and Nalagarh.

Sardar Partap Singh Kairon, who served as the chief minister of Punjab from 1956 to 1964 provided the political and administrative leadership for the enlarged Punjab.

In the wake of expansion, the call for a separate Punjab-speaking state intensified and finally, on 1 November 1966, Punjab was divided into two states — the Punjabi-speaking state of Punjab, and the Hindi-speaking state of Haryana. Also, the northernmost districts were transferred to Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh, which was a newly-constructed city, became a separate union territory and the capital of both Haryana and Punjab.

Emergence of Khalistan Movement

Even though the government of India met with the Sikhs’ demand for a state on linguistic basis, by 1980s, factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the All India Sikh Students’ Federation were demanding the establishment of an autonomous Sikh homeland, or Khalistan meaning “Land of the Pure”.

These groups started using terrorism, including the indiscriminate killing of Punjabi Hindus and even those Sikhs who opposed the creation of Khalistan, as per Britannica.

Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his extremist followers launched a violent movement for Khalistan that took control of the Sikhs’ holiest shrine, the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), and its sacred precincts in Amritsar.

Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister of India, gave the military orders to launch “Operation Blue Star”. In the operation that was carried out between 1 June 1984 and 8 June 1984, the Indian army moved tanks and troops into the temple precincts and finally Bhindranwale and his followers were killed. As per Wikipedia, the total number of deaths in Operation Blue Star was 410, and 1,180 people were injured.

In retaliation, Indira Gandhi was shot dead on 31 October 1984 by two of her own Sikh guards inside her garden in New Delhi. The following day, anti-Sikh riots erupted. Almost 3,000 Sikhs were kiled in New Delhi alone and an estimated 8,000-20,000 Sikhs in total were kileld across 40 cities in India.

