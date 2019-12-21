New Delhi: An espionage racket with Pakistan links was busted on Friday as the Andhra Pradesh Police arrested seven Indian Navy personnel and one hawala operator linked to the racket. According to reports, the eight have been arrested from different parts of the country. An NIA court in Vijayawada orderd them to be remanded to judicial custody ill January 2.

Operation Dolphin’s Nose

The operation was jointly carried out by the Andhra Pradesh police and the intelligence department. Not much has been revealed about the operation, which was codenamed as ‘Operation Dolphin’s Nose’.

“An FIR has been lodged and seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested from different parts of the country. Some more suspects are being questioned,” the police release said.

According to reports, the seven sailors were posted at Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and Karwar. They have been leaking sensitive information about the positions of Indian ships and submarines, probably to an ISI handler.

How were they operating?

Reports have revealed that all these sailors were recruited in 2017. In 2018, they were contacted by some women online and they introduced them to the ISI handler. The sailors have been giving out information in the exchange for a hefty amount of money.