New Delhi: The fifth flight carrying 249 Indian evacuees from Romania's Bucharest has landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here. "Moving forward in bringing Indians home. Fifth Operation Ganga flight departs Bucharest for Delhi with 249 Indian nationals," External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar tweeted on Monday.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. Earlier last week, the Indian government began an operation named as 'Operation Ganga' for safe evacuation of Indians stranded in strife-torn Ukraine.

Moving forward in bringing Indians home. Fifth #OperationGanga flight departs Bucharest for Delhi with 249 Indian nationals. https://t.co/x2VQd3j4Nd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 27, 2022

For the unversed, ‘Operations Ganga’ is being extensively activated from Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. Besides, camps have been set up in these countries at the borders with Ukraine.

Operation Ganga Helpline

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had activated a dedicated Twitter handle, “OpGanga Helpline” (@opganga), to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine. The mission to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine has been named as “Operation Ganga”.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Poland are: +48225400000, +48795850877 and +48792712511. Those requiring help can also write an email to controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com, according to the MEA.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Romania are: +40732124309, +40771632567, +40745161631 and +40741528123. The email address for contacting the control room in Romania is controlroombucharest@gmail.com.

The MEA said Indians can contact the control room in Hungary on phone numbers +36 308517373, +36 13257742 and +36 13257743. It also has a WhatsApp number: +36 308517373 for assistance.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Slovakia are +421 252631377, +421 252962916 and +421 951697560. The email address is hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in.