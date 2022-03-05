New Delhi: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday said over 11 flights with more than 2,200 Indian evacuees will operate from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to India on Sunday. The aviation ministry further added that about 3,000 Indians were airlifted on 15 flights to India on Saturday and added that these included 12 special civilian and 3 Indian Air Force (IAF) flights.Also Read - Govt Says All Indians Evacuated From Pisochyn, Focus On Stranded Citizens In Sumy

Under "Operation Ganga", Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Indian Air Force are being operated for the evacuees, the ministry noted.

Due to the ongoing Russian military operations, the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 and the Indian citizens who were stranded in Ukraine are being airlifted via its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

The IAF is conducting its flights using C-17 military transport planes. The civilian flights are also being operated by Indian carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and SpiceJet.

“Today’s (Saturday’s) civilian flights included five from Budapest (Hungary), four from Suceva (Romania), one from Kosice (Slovakia) and two from Rzeszow (Poland),” the ministry said.

The ministry added that on Sunday, 11 special flights are expected to operate from Budapest, Kosice, Rzeszow and Bucharest, bringing more than 2,200 Indians back home.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said no Indian is now left in the war-torn Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. “From Pisochyn & Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one is left in Kharkiv,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a media briefing. He said that now the main focus is on the Sumy region.

In nearby Pisochyn, Bagchi said, as of a few hours ago there were less than 300 students there who were to be evacuated. “We hope to complete that task by today,” the spokesperson said.

He said during the past 24 hours, 15 flights have landed with around 2,900 people under Operation Ganga. Till now, approximately 13,300 people have returned to India so far by 63 flights.

On Friday, 18 special flights have come back to the country from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, including 14 civilian flights and 3 C-17 IAF flights. While Civilian flights carried 3142 persons, C-17 flights evacuated 630 passengers.

“Over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border since we issued our advisories,” MEA said on Friday. There are more people left in the conflict zone, the MEA said, “it’s reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukraine.”

(With inputs from agencies)