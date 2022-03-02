Russia Ukraine War: The government of India will fly as many as 26 flights in the next 3 days to evacuate stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine. Under the evacuation plan “Operation Ganga”, the 46 flights are scheduled till March 8, of which 29 will take off from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Poland’s Rzeszow, and one from Slovakia’s Kocise. The Air Force will operate one flight from Bucharest. The Indian Air Force will also fly its C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift aircraft to Bucharest. There were an estimated 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine when the government issued its first advisory. “From that number, approximately 12,000 have since left Ukraine, which is 60 per cent of the total,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War Update Video: Convoy of Russian Military Reaches North Of Kyiv - Watch

As Ukraine has shut its airspace due to the conflict with Russia, India is currently evacuating its nationals by moving them via land routes to the east European country's neighbours – Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia – and then flying them out from there. The capacity of the aircraft are Air India (250), Air India Express (180), IndiGo Airlines (216) and SpiceJet (180).

Operation Ganga: Departure and Arrival Timings

After Russia’s forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded Indian nationals from the conflict-torn Ukraine. As part of the ‘Operation Ganga’ mission, special flights are being operated free of cost. The first such evacuation flight carrying 219 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on February 26. Several such flights have landed in the country so far.

24×7 control centres have been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. A new route has been opened through Moldova and an MEA team is also now in place there and is operational. The team will assist in the evacuation of Indians through Romania.