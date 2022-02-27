The Modi government on Sunday launched a dedicated Twitter handle to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter and wrote, “A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine @opganga Helpline. Please direct all related queries to @opganga.”Also Read - Operation Ganga: IndiGo To Join Air India For Evacuation Of Stranded Indian In Ukraine

Meanwhile, a fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday. Following the closure of Ukranian airspace, India is facilitating evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pic.twitter.com/F0GA5BP0Dd — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The second flight with 250 nationals arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians has also left for Delhi from Hungarian capital Budapest. India has named the evacuation mission as ‘Operation Ganga’.

“Fourth #OperationGanga flight is wheels up from Bucharest. 198 Indian nationals are coming back to Delhi,” Jaishankar tweeted. In an earlier tweet, he said: “Third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi.”