New Delhi: Following the steps of national carrier Air India, domestic carrier IndiGo is also set to take part in 'Operation Ganga' to participate in the evacuations of Indians from Ukraine. The airline will be flying on the Delhi-Istanbul-Budapest route, reported India Today. According to the news report, the first IndiGo flight has taken off for Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Republic reported that IndiGo's flight is expected to fly to Hungary's capital Budapest after taking a pitstop at Istanbul, and on its return leg also, the flights will once again come to Istanbul and then to Delhi.

Notably, The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24, because of which the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of neighbouring Bucharest and Budapest.

Owing to this, the Indian government has asked the stranded Indians in Ukraine to make their way to border nations in the West.

Mission Ganga

India had announced the launch of Operation Ganga to evacuate stranded citizens in Ukraine amid a worsening crisis in the country following the declaration of war by Russia on Thursday. Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla had said that the government will bear the complete cost of the evacuation process from Ukraine.